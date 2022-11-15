Player grades: Warriors vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors put on an absolute clinic on Monday night, destroying the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 in their most complete game of the season. Fun was had for everyone, except Gregg Popovich’s squad.

The red pen should be fairly kind today, but let’s break it out anyway. As always, players are graded based on our expectations of them, with a “B” representing the expected performance.

Note: League-average true-shooting percentage (TS) was 57.1% entering Monday’s games.

Draymond Green

25 minutes, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 1-for-6 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 29.1% TS, +13

Draymond’s defense is emphatically trending in the right direction, and it’s wonderful to see. Sure, San Antonio isn’t really an offensive juggernaut — they have the league’s 25th-best offense — but still. Green is returning to his all-world defensive prowess.

If he can get back the scoring ability that he displayed in the first 10 games of the season, he’ll be playing at an All-NBA pace.

Grade: A-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds and assists.

Andrew Wiggins

23 minutes, 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 4-for-10 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 50.0% TS, +13

I want to give credit to Wiggins for the fact that, since coming to the Warriors, he’s rarely if ever tried to force his role. That’s been on full display this year. Despite being probably the team’s second-best player this season, his usage rate is much closer to that of James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga than to that of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

He’s happy to play his role. That’s extra beneficial on nights like Monday, when he wasn’t having his best offensive game, and didn’t end up forcing the issue.

He just kind of existed, but he existed very well, because that’s the player he’s become. His default is quite good.

Grade: B

Kevon Looney

18 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1-for-3 shooting, 33.3% TS, +17

I was very happy that the Warriors had a blowout, so that Looney, their iron man, could finally get a little bit of rest. He deserves it!

And I continue to be in awe of the strides he’s made as a passer.

Big man vision @StateFarm || Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/ZK2Kswh42t — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 15, 2022

Grade: A-

Steph Curry

27 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 5-for-11 shooting, 3-for-7 threes, 3-for-3 free throws, 64.9% TS, +17

It wasn’t Curry’s most electric stat line, but you got the sense that it could have been, if it had to be. But for once the Warriors didn’t need Steph to be superman, and as a result, he didn’t lead the team in scoring for the first time all year.

But he showed that he was ready and able to pop off if the Dubs needed him to at any point.

Grade: B+

Jordan Poole

29 minutes, 36 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 foul, 13-for-20 shooting, 5-for-10 threes, 5-for-6 free throws, 79.5% TS, +33

Poole left me speechless in this one. Jumpers. Layups. Half court. Transition. Driving. Cutting. Spotting up. Off the dribble. On ball. Of ball.

It was magic and brilliance at every turn. He helped the Dubs jump out to a lead with 14 first-quarter points. He helped them sustain it, by holding down the court when the team went to a bench unit. And he helped them put it away in the second half.

36 PTS

13-20 FG

5-10 3FG



Jordan Poole went to WORK tonight. pic.twitter.com/KZ9ID3hIQo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 15, 2022

And through it all? No turnovers! What a game.

Grade: A+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points and plus/minus.

Jonathan Kuminga

25 minutes, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 5-for-8 shooting, 3-for-4 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 84.5% TS, +24

Holy cannoli! Kuminga had his best performance of the season, and it wasn’t even close. This was everything the Dubs want from JK: his attacked first, and settled for jumpers second. He didn’t get tunnel vision or stagnate on offense, and he used his athleticism as a weapon, rather than as something to bail him out of bad situations. He competed on the glass, and on the defensive end.

This performance surely bought him a bit more leeway with Steve Kerr, and more play in the rotation.

Grade: A+

JaMychal Green

16 minutes, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 3-for-5 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 76.5% TS, +18

Green returned to the rotation for this game, and Kerr made it clear afterwards that that’s where he’ll stay.

Steve Kerr on JaMychal Green: “I need to play him. I haven’t done him any favors.” Kerr said he’s come to realize JaMychal fits as a backup 5, not a 4. Thinks it’ll help Jordan Poole as he shifts back to bench. pic.twitter.com/LSkes3omfb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2022

Good. That’s how it should be. Green is a trustworthy veteran, and there’s no reason to stop playing him just because he was one of five million bench players to struggle in the first few weeks. He can be a key part of the bench turning things around, and on Monday he was.

Grade: A-

Anthony Lamb

24 minutes, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 6-for-7 shooting, 5-for-6 threes, 121.4% TS, +26

I don’t even have words for Lamb’s performance. Revelatory doesn’t feel strong enough, but something in that vein. If he keeps competing this hard and making almost every single shot he takes — he’s now 12-for-22 from deep this year — he’ll keep playing big minutes. He made the Dubs better tonight. A lot better.

I hope we don’t stop talking about the problematic stuff that took place off the court, or the Warriors willingness to overlook it. But grading based just on what happened on the court, Lamb was a star on Monday.

Grade: A+

James Wiseman

9 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1-for-3 shooting, 33.3% TS, -4

The big news of the game is that Kerr announced in his post-game presser that Wiseman would be headed to Santa Cruz on an “extended” G League assignment.

Hopefully Wiseman can find some rhythm with lengthy run in Santa Cruz, because things have gotten rough for him lately. He’s really gone away from the Warriors offensive system, and seems to spend most of his time calling for the ball on the block — not the way the Warriors have ever run offense since Steve Kerr took over.

That said, he had one exceptional pass in this game, and that was a great sign. Here’s hoping that wonderful things await Wiseman in Santa Cruz.

Grade: C

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Donte DiVincenzo

9 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers, 3 fouls, 2-for-3 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 83.3% TS, +10

Some good and bad from DDV. He continues to play so very well with Poole, which is massive. It’s not a coincidence that Poole has started to break out since DiVincenzo returned, and Donte started to show off his athleticism in this one.

He also still looks rusty, which isn’t surprising since he hadn’t yet gotten into a rhythm when he got injured, and only just returned. A foul and a turnover every three minutes won’t fly, and he capped it off by getting ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.

All in all, not a good game for him, but definitely a game that made you excited to see him play on Wednesday.

Grade: C

Moses Moody

27 minutes, 11 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 4-for-9 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 1-for-1 free throws, 58.3% TS, +14

Moody got early rotation minutes in this one, so perhaps he’s out of the dog house for now. I’m not entirely sure why he was in it to begin with, but that’s a separate matter.

It was good seeing him play a large amount of minutes, and even better seeing him get an opportunity to be aggressive on offense, instead of just sliding into the three-and-D role.

Grade: B+

Ryan Rollins

8 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 2-for-3 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 83.3% TS, +4

Rollins got his longest stint of minutes, and for the first time in his infant NBA career, looked like a player who should be on the court. He didn’t look lost or raw the way he had in previous games. Sure, there were times where the game moved too quickly for him — hence the turnovers and fouls — but he looked like he belonged. It was great to see.

Grade: B+

Monday’s inactives: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ty Jerome, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson