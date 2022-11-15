After a one-week break for Election Day, the NBA returns for a Tuesday night featuring some of the league’s biggest stars and most exciting teams. And also the Sacramento Kings.

In the first matchup, it’s supposed to be the top two picks of the 2019 draft squaring off. Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies visit Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans, but Zion is questionable with a foot injury. It’s also a duel between two big men who swapped teams a year ago, Jonas Valanciunas and Steven Adams. Memphis has lost sharpshooter Desmond Bane for a few weeks, but Jaren Jackson Jr. makes his season debut tonight.

In the late game, the Brooklyn Nets visit the red-hot Sacramento Kings, who are currently on a three-game win streak. They’ve won six of their last eight games, and the two they’ve lost have featured missed calls on late three-pointers that should have at least sent the game to overtime. For the season, they’re 6-6, and have outscored their opponents by one point, 1401-1400.

The Nets split two games in Los Angeles last weekend, and will be without Kyrie Irving for a seventh straight game tonight. They got one-time King Seth Curry back ten days ago, and he’s made ten three-pointers in his last two games. They’ll also have Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, and Yuta Watanbe available.

Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and Yuta Watanabe are all available tonight against the Kings.



Not bad! — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 15, 2022

The Pelicans are favored by 3.5, though that line should move once it becomes clear whether Williamson plays or not. Memphis is 9-5, but only 4-4 away from home. The over/under is 229 points, and you get a slightly better price betting the under (-105).

Even though it’s a week before Thanksgiving, a nationally-televised game between two likely playoff teams counts as a big game. And in a big game, we like betting on C.J. McCollum, specifically a three-way parlay where he goes OVER 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. (+310) It’s not huge value, but you only need McCollum to go just over his scoring average of 17.2 PPG to win, and Zion might not play.

In that same vein, we like a complicated longshot Brandon Ingram parlay: 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 2+ steals, and 1+ block. The Grizzlies have been known to turn the ball over, and Ingram figures to share the scoring load with McCollum. If he can pull it off, that’s (+5500). If you’re less confident in Ingram filling up the box score, and more confident in him icing the game at the free throw line, the (+2000) parlay of Ingram scoring 30+ points and the Pelicans’ last points is enticing.

We are of the opinion that the Nets are a better team without Kyrie, whether it’s defense, vibes, or the relief that comes from not having to answer questions about astronomy or vaccines or religious prejudices after games. And we are also of the opinion that Harrison Barnes is still mad about Kevin Durant stealing his job on the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

That’s why we like a three-way parlay: The Nets winning outright on the moneyline, Durant going over 30.5 points, and Barnes muscling up for over 12.5 points. It’s pays off at +750.

We also love the connection between Domantas Sabonis and new arrival Kevin Huerter, because of this amazing stat.

Kevin Huerter is shooting 80.8% (21-of-26) on his 3PA's on passes from Sabonis.



Read that again. 80.8% from 3!!



Their connection is the real deal@ESPN1320 @DLoAndKC — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 15, 2022

Betting Huerter for 4+ threes and Sabonis for 8+ assists also pays at +750.

As for longshot parlays, we are staying away from any involving 37.5% free throw shooter Nic Claxton hitting scoring milestones. We like this longshot (+2200) where we essentially bet against both defenses. Over 226.5 points, with Huerter over 14.5, De’Aaron Fox over 30 points, and KD over 25. TNT, nay, America deserves a barnburner of a Tuesday game after slogging our way through an election, after all.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.