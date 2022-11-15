Preview: Warriors head back to Phoenix to face Suns

The Golden State Warriors are only 3.5 games out of first place in the West despite a rough start to the season. Meanwhile the Phoenix Suns are leading the Pacific Division with a record of 8-5, and only a game behind the top spot in the conference.
Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
November 16th, 2022 | 7:00 PT
Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game
The last time these two teams met, there was two notable developments. Firstly, being that Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career after getting into a jawing contest with Suns guard Devin Booker. Secondly, the Suns beat the Warriors by damn near 30 points.
Phoenix has lost four out of their last six games, including two straight to the Florida teams Miami and Orlando.
JIMMY. Heat win at the death.https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/yD4EOSKHhU— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2022
The Suns may be ripe for the picking as Chris Paul is questionable with a heel injury, Landry Shamet is out with a concussion, and Cameron Johnson had meniscus surgery which will force him to miss extended time.
On the other hand, the Warriors literally have not won a single road game this season, failing in all seven opportunities so far. Eight time’s the charm?
