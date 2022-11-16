Good Morning Dub Nation,

During the the Golden State Warriors’ dominating 132-95 blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs, Warriors guard Jordan Poole played his best game of the season. He led the way with 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from the three-point line in 29 minutes of action. Despite Poole’s stellar performance, head coach Steve Kerr says he isn’t considering any changes to the starting lineup.

Steve Kerr says he isn't thinking about starting JP pic.twitter.com/0SynmS5vvj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2022

To Kerr’s point, the starting lineup has not been the problem for the Warriors as they rank among the best lineups in all of the NBA.

Although Klay Thompson has struggled to begin the season — which can possibly be attributed to his lack of conditioning and rust from not playing any high-intensity basketball scrimmages over the summer — he continues to believes in himself and has zero doubts he will find his rhythm once again.

Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️”

#dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 14, 2022

That being said, it’s no surprise that Poole’s best game of the season came when playing with the veterans of the starting lineup. His game — similar to Stephen Curry — utilizes high IQ players finding him the ball as he moves all over the court. This style of play takes time and experience to adjust to which is why the abundance of youth and inexperience on the second unit has made it difficult for Poole to start the season. Here’s Draymond Green’s explanation from a couple of days ago.

Draymond Green with a detailed answer on the difference between past Warriors’ second units and the current one. Said older group used to change up the offense when Curry rested, current one doesn’t because Poole plays like Curry and there’s an adjustment. pic.twitter.com/7IWEfND7Mh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022

Although it’s highly unlikely the Warriors will start Poole in place of Thompson any time soon, it makes for an interesting conversation, especially if the two continue to play how they have to start the season.

