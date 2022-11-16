How to watch Warriors at Suns

The Golden State Warriors will play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in yet another road matchup. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in Phoenix and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors will attempt to carry the momentum from Monday’s dominant 132-95 win against the San Antonio Spurs as they hope to finally get their first road victory. Meanwhile, the Suns have lost three out of their last four games during their homestand including their latest one against the Miami Heat, 113-112.

The Warriors and Suns played each other earlier this season on Oct. 25, 2022. The matchup was close at first, but rising tensions between the Warriors’ Klay Thompson and the Suns’ Devin Booker resulted in Thompson’s ejection. That changed the momentum of the game as the Suns would go on to dominate the rest of the half and win by a score of 134-105.

The big story coming into tonight’s game is Golden State’s 0-7 record on the road — a stunning contrast to their home record of 6-1. The team’s inability to win away from the Chase Center has veteran players like Draymond Green shocked about their start to the season.

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ 0-7 road record: “That’s crazy. That’s insane.” pic.twitter.com/a6Qgbl0ANb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2022

Tonight’s matchup will not be easy for the Warriors as games between these two teams are usually highly-intense and competitive. The good news is that the playoff-like atmosphere should provide for some very entertaining basketball.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #15

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 8) vs. Phoenix Suns (8 - 5)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)