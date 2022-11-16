The Golden State Warriors are on the road for the eighth time tonight, and, for the eighth time, they’ll look for their first road win of the season. The Phoenix Suns, who handed the Dubs their first road loss of the year, stand waiting on the other side.

The Warriors are a bit healthier for this matchup than they were for the first one and the Suns are potentially a bit less healthy. Let’s dig into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

You all know the drill by now. Iguodala has yet to return after waiting until the eve of training camp to make his decision to return for a final NBA season. The Warriors are slow-playing him, with the intention of having him healthy in April, May, and June. It’s unclear when we’ll see him.

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness)

No loss to the Warriors, as Baldwin is the very last person on the bench at the moment. But it’s still not great to see a 19 year old missing games with back concerns. Hopefully it’s just something minor.

The Dubs will have just 12 players on Wednesday, as James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins have been assigned to the G League.

Suns

Out — Landry Shamet (concussion protocol)

I hate seeing players on the concussion protocol, so hopefully Shamet is OK. He’s been having a solid season for the Suns, averaging 7.0 points in 16.2 minutes per night, and shooting 36.4% from three-point range ... a number that should increase, as it’s the lowest mark of his career.

Out — Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear)

Johnson injured his meniscus — the same thing that James Wiseman injured his rookie year — in just the eighth game of the season. It’s a huge blow to the player and the team, as Johnson had been starting at small forward for Phoenix ... and a big reason why Jae Crowder isn’t playing for that (more on that in a minute). Johnson had surgery, but is expected to return in a month or two.

Out — Jae Crowder (not with team)

Crowder distanced himself from the team before the season started, when he realized that Johnson would be starting at the 3, rather than himself. So now he’s been waiting at home for Phoenix to trade him, and learning the hard way that maybe he doesn’t have a ton of trade value.

Questionable — Chris Paul (right heel soreness)

Devin Booker may have taken the title of “best player in Phoenix” from Paul, but don’t underestimate the importance of CP3. The Suns were 7-2 through their first nine games, and then Paul got hurt during a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Counting that game (Paul played less than 14 minutes), Phoenix has gone 1-3 in Paul’s absence, including a 17-point loss to a lowly Orlando Magic team that didn’t even have Paolo Banchero. The Suns are elite with CP3, and mediocre without him. If he can’t go in this game, it will greatly benefit the Dubs ... but also deprive us of the always entertaining matchup between Paul and Steph Curry.

Almost game time, Dub Nation!