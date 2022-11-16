 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Warriors vs. Suns

An audio recap of yet another Warriors loss.

By Brady Klopfer
Draymond Green passing the ball while defended by Torrey Craig Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Well, it happened again. The Golden State Warriors once again managed to lose a road game. This time they fell to the Phoenix Suns 130-119 in a truly dreadful defensive performance. The Dubs gave up point after point to a team that was missing two key starters: Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson.

Not only that, but they did it on a night when Steph Curry scored a hyper-efficient 50 points. And they still couldn’t find a way to get anything going.

It’s an incredibly frustrating time for the Warriors, and that much was clear from their body language during and after the game. They’ve got plenty of time to turn it around ... but they sure need to turn it around.

If you feel like reliving the pain, here’s my audio recap of the game. You can listen to it on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or directly from the embeddable player below. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!

Final stats for the game:

Steph Curry: 50 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block
Klay Thompson: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Kevon Looney: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Draymond Green: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Anthony Lamb: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Jordan Poole: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block
JaMychal Green: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Moses Moody: 0 points, 1 rebound

