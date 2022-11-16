Podcast: Warriors vs. Suns

Well, it happened again. The Golden State Warriors once again managed to lose a road game. This time they fell to the Phoenix Suns 130-119 in a truly dreadful defensive performance. The Dubs gave up point after point to a team that was missing two key starters: Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson.

Not only that, but they did it on a night when Steph Curry scored a hyper-efficient 50 points. And they still couldn’t find a way to get anything going.

It’s an incredibly frustrating time for the Warriors, and that much was clear from their body language during and after the game. They’ve got plenty of time to turn it around ... but they sure need to turn it around.

If you feel like reliving the pain, here’s my audio recap of the game. You can listen to it on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or directly from the embeddable player below. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!

Final stats for the game:

Steph Curry: 50 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block

Klay Thompson: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

Kevon Looney: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Draymond Green: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

Anthony Lamb: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Jordan Poole: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block

JaMychal Green: 2 points, 2 rebounds

Moses Moody: 0 points, 1 rebound