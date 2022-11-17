Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite a 50-point effort from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors suffered another road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 130-119. The loss brings their record to 6-9 and their road record to 0-8 as the team’s struggles away from home continue to be a problem.

With plenty of blame to go around, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr discussed what they think has gone wrong with the team following the game.

“Clearly I have failed at that to this point, this year.”



Steve Kerr acknowledges that he hasn’t put the Warriors in a place to succeed pic.twitter.com/y3DRMHLtWo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

Steph explains how the Warriors can get "scattered" in games pic.twitter.com/VGbB7rl6J3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

"Losing becomes habit if you don't fix it."



- Steph on trying to get out of the losing mentality pic.twitter.com/ouVcLKQhKc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of last night’s game was that it was never really close despite Curry’s spectacular performance – 50 points on 17-of-28 shooting including 7-of-11 from the three-point line, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in 36 minutes of play.

Steve Kerr spoke extensively on the Warriors lacking joy and cohesion right now. When I asked about how Steph Curry can help that, Kerr gave a hell of an answer pic.twitter.com/IEu25BuCor — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 17, 2022

Although the offense put up points, the defense could not get a stop against a Suns team who had a great night shooting the ball. The lack of collective effort on that side of the ball was alarming to the coaching staff with Kerr going as far as to compare it to a pick up game.

Steve Kerr:



“We lack collective grit. And when you don’t have grit, the game is easy for the other team. ... It’s a Drew League game. We’re playing a Drew League game.” — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 17, 2022

Although they are still less than 20 games into the season, the Warriors should have a sense of urgency if they want to right the ship in time for another championship run.

