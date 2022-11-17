 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/17/22: Curry scores 50 points in losing effort as Warriors’ road record sinks to 0-8

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

DENVER NUGGETS VS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, NBA PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Despite a 50-point effort from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors suffered another road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 130-119. The loss brings their record to 6-9 and their road record to 0-8 as the team’s struggles away from home continue to be a problem.

With plenty of blame to go around, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr discussed what they think has gone wrong with the team following the game.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of last night’s game was that it was never really close despite Curry’s spectacular performance – 50 points on 17-of-28 shooting including 7-of-11 from the three-point line, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in 36 minutes of play.

Although the offense put up points, the defense could not get a stop against a Suns team who had a great night shooting the ball. The lack of collective effort on that side of the ball was alarming to the coaching staff with Kerr going as far as to compare it to a pick up game.

Although they are still less than 20 games into the season, the Warriors should have a sense of urgency if they want to right the ship in time for another championship run.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind