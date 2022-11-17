 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Kuminga questionable vs. Knicks

The Warriors may be without their second-year forward for the second-straight game.

By Brady Klopfer
Jonathan Kuminga with his hands on his waist Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If you watched the Golden State Warriors lose to the Phoenix Suns during a Wednesday night fiasco, then you’re surely aware of how much help the team needs. And that very much includes the bench unit, which has been one of the absolute worst in the NBA this year.

They’ll get some reinforcements eventually, but those reinforcements may not be coming too soon. Second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has regained his spot in the rotation, is questionable for Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks due to the non-COVID stomach illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s contest.

Kuminga’s been up and down all year. He started the year in the rotation but played very poorly. That dropped him out of the rotation, but he returned after a few DNPs, and has been playing fairly well since. With the Dubs entire bench unit mustering just 17 points in the desert on Wednesday, it’s safe to say that they could have used last year’s No. 7 pick.

If Kuminga isn’t good to go, the Warriors will probably continue with the same 10-player rotation that they used on Wednesday: five starters (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney), and five bench players (Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, and Anthony Lamb). Andre Iguodala remains sidelined, while James Wiseman and the rookies are currently in Santa Cruz playing in the G League.

Kuminga has played 14.1 minutes per game this year, and is averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.3 steals per game, while shooting 50.0% on two-pointers and 26.7% on three-pointers.

