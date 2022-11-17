Preview: Warriors take on Knicks in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the difficult position of being reigning champs who are struggling to reign in the identity that made them a dynasty. Their next game is a nationally televised contest against the New York Knicks, a once great franchise that has struggled to have consistent success in recent years.

Thankfully, it’s a home game. The Dubs are a dominant 6-1 in the friendly confines of Chase Center, despite being a horrendous 0-8 on the road. WELCOME TO SAN FRANCISCO, BABY!

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks

November 18th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Knicks have a winning record at 8-7, and unlike these Dubs they know what winning on the road feels like, going 4-4 in away games. They handed the Denver Nuggets their first home loss of the season, a major feat. Here’s the Knicks blog Posting and Toasting talking about the current state of the team:

I’ve only seen two .500ish Knick teams in my life: the first season I followed them religiously, 1990-91, and the 2003-04 campaign when Stephon Marbury joined the team. Here’s what I remember about those teams: they’ll win games they “shouldn’t,” which gets people hyped that a change gon come; they’ll lose some they “shouldn’t,” which sends some folks into a tailspin. Everything is possible, which makes living from result to result maddening. Take the current road trip: when it started people were down on the team and 1-4 looked likely. Ian Begley was telling us that Thibodeau’s seat was warming up. Two games later, a 4-1 trip isn’t a fantasy, and Thibs, for all the grief he gets, has (possibly because he’s forced due to injury) gone to the Julius/Obi pairing we thought he’d never try; since shortening the rotation to nine, the Knicks won consecutive games for the first time since they were 3-1.

Meanwhile, if the Warriors go .500 the fan base may have a conniption. The standards are higher than the banners in Dub Nation, and each early season loss sends fans on social media into supreme analysis mode. And can you blame them?

“I’ve failed. I’ve got to bring these guys together.” — Kerr — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 17, 2022

When a coach says his team is playing 'Drew League' basketball, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr did tonight, it's code for 'We're 'getting into our bags' on offense and unconcerned with teamwork/defense/fundamentals.' — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 17, 2022

I speak for everyone when I say we’ll all celebrate the warriors downfall when it happens — ‏َ (@BolWrld) November 16, 2022

Matt Barnes drops some knowledge on the current state of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/zDDABZwf7L — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 17, 2022

Hold the line Warriors fans, you’re rooting for the champs, and there’s a lot of season left to go. Activate gold blooded Chase Center defense systems!