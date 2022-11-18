Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors remain an enigma this season. Stephen Curry is somehow playing even better than he has his entire illustrious career, yet the team is still struggling to get going with a record of 6-9 to begin the season. After 15 games played, here’s a look at how the Warriors stack up against the rest of the league according to this week’s power rankings released by ESPN, The Athletic, and NBA.com.

ESPN: 17th (Previously 15th)

Via ESPN:

The Warriors posted their biggest win of the season (by scoring margin) against the Spurs. More importantly, it was their most complete performance on both ends of the floor for close to 48 minutes. Still, the Warriors are winless on the road — the first time a defending champion has gone 0-7 in away games at any point in a season since the Mavericks in 2011-12. — Andrews

The Athletic: 21st (Previously 22nd)

Via the Athletic:

What does it mean? The Warriors look like they’re in trouble, even though the season is still very early. You have to expect (and hope?) this Warriors team will get better every month moving forward and that the depth issues with the young guys looking lost doesn’t have dooming implications for them. The Warriors are wasting an amazing Curry season to start out because is atrocious on defense and just OK on offense.

NBA.com: 19th (Previously 15th)

Via NBA.com:

Stephen Curry is having an absolutely ridiculous offensive season, averaging 32.8 points with a true shooting percentage (69.4%) that would crush the previous high (66.9% – held by Stephen Curry) for a player who averaged at least 30 points per game. That 2015-16 season of Curry’s was also the only other time a player has had a 50/40/90 season while averaging 30-plus, and he’s currently at 53/43/92. It’s not just about the long-distance stuff, either. Curry is shooting a career-best 65.8% (better than Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant or Domantas Sabonis) in the paint and a comfortable 20-for-32 (62.5%) from mid-range. And with their leader doing all that, the Warriors are 5-8. They seemingly found their defense at home, holding the Kings and Cavs to just 105.9 points per 100 possessions in consecutive wins last week. But they forgot to pack it again, and they allowed those same Kings to score 72 points on 55 possessions over the second and third quarters on Sunday, with an early, 15-point Warriors lead turning into a seven-point defeat. The champs are now, amazingly, 0-7 on the road and in 13th place in the West. They got Donte DiVincenzo back and made changes to their rotation – DNP’ing James Wiseman and JaMychal Green – and their bench is still bad. Over their three games last week, they were outscored by 26 points in Curry’s 35 minutes off the floor.

Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!