How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks

The Golden State Warriors will play against the New York Knicks tonight. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors enter tonight’s game 12th in the Western Conference standings after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 130-119. Meanwhile, the Knicks are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings as they advanced to a record of 8-7 on Wednesday after beating the Denver Nuggets by a score of 106-103.

Golden State played New York two times last season and split the season series. Their latest matchup was played on Feb. 10, 2022 and resulted in a 116-114 Warriors defeat.

The Warriors are 6-9 this season mostly due to their abysmal 0-8 record on the road. Fortunately, they are a different team at home as they have a 6-1 record at the Chase Center this season. The Chase Center crowd has been electric — providing the team with a much needed energy boost that is noticeably absent when the Warriors are on the road.

Because of their slow start to the season, the Warriors are going to need all the wins they can salvage at this point, so hopefully they can come away with the victory tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein

Regular Season Game #16

Who: Golden State Warriors (6 - 9) vs. New York Knicks (8 - 7)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)