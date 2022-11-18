The Golden State Warriors are, mercifully, back at home, and preparing to face the New York Knicks. The Dubs are 6-1 at home this year, so there’s reason to be optimistic about how the game will go.

Both teams are fairly healthy. In fact, the Knicks are entirely healthy, so the Dubs will have their hands full.

Let’s jump into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Surprise, surprise. Iguodala is out for the 16th straight game to start the season. We still haven’t seen him play since last season’s playoffs, and there’s still no timeline for his return. Steve Kerr has been open about slow-playing Iguodala so that he’ll be ready for the end of the season and the postseason, but I’ll admit I’m getting antsy. The bench playing so poorly has me jonesing to see Iguodala back on the court.

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (illness)

Kuminga missed Wednesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns after falling ill with a non-covid sickness, and being a late scratch. He still isn’t back to feeling 100%, so he might be sitting for this game, as well.

Knicks

Out — Feron Hunt (two-way contract — G League)

Hunt went undrafted last year, and played in all of two games for the Knicks, tallying eight minutes. He’s yet to play this season, and is still looking for his first career points.

Out — Trevor Keels (two-way contract — G League)

Keels was New York’s second-round pick in June, taken No. 42 overall, two picks ahead of Ryan Rollins. Like Hunt, he’s looking for his first career points, as he’s played just one minute of action in his young NBA career. And like Hunt, that first point won’t come today, since he’s in the G League.

And that’s it! Short injury report today. Go Dubs!