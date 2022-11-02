 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/2/22: Bench woes and controversial calls contribute to Warriors third-straight loss

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The struggles continue for the Golden State Warriors as they dropped their third game in a row following Tuesday night’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. This was the team’s third loss of this road trip and their fifth loss overall.

The Warriors’ depth remains an issue as any lineup outside of the starting five continues to perform with mixed results on both ends of the floor. Despite this, head coach Steve Kerr still believes the team will eventually figure this problem out.

Unfortunately, officiating also made an impact on the game and not in a good way for Warriors’ fans. Late in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry was fouled on a three-point attempt that would’ve given him a chance to tie the game. However, after the Heat challenged the play, the call was overturned much to Curry’s chagrin.

Another officiating note that impacted the game was the apparent emphasis on carrying violations. Warriors’ guard Jordan Poole was called for a carry three times during the game – leaving Draymond Green and Kerr in disbelief during their postgame pressers.

The Warriors look to get back on track this Thursday with another road matchup against the Orlando Magic who currently rank last in the Eastern Conference.

