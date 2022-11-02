Preview: Warriors look for first road win, face Orlando Magic

The Golden State Warriors are 3-5, currently in the 10th spot of the Western Conference after playing 9.7% of the 82 games they’re scheduled for.

They’re also only 3.5 games outta first place in the conference with 74 games to go. To get back on track they’ll have to first handle the Orlando Magic on the road.

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

November 3rd, 2022 | 4:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Magic have a young starting lineup chock full of lottery picks, headlined by the #1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Paolo Banchero. The 6-foot-10 power forward leads his team in scoring at 21.8 points per game.

He’s paired with the 8th pick in the 2021 draft, another 6-foot-10 hooper named Franz Wagner who leads the team in assists and steals per game. They pair up with Wendell Carter Jr. the 7th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Carter Jr. is 6-foot-10 as well, and leads the team in rebounding at 9.5 boards per game.

Oh yeah and they’ve got the 5th pick in last year’s draft Jalen Suggs rounding into shape from a knee injury.

Jalen Suggs STRIP and SLAM past Josh Giddey! pic.twitter.com/cHRYInGfk6 — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) November 2, 2022

Would you believe with all that size and potential, the Magic have a record of 1-7 right now? It’s really hard to win with players that young taking major roles. I’m sure Dub Nation can relate to the growing pains of waiting for first round draft picks to develop.

Third year center James Wiseman is finally healthy after missing all of his sophomore year, and he’s getting a crash course in life as an NBA big man. For every highlight of him throwing down a ferocious alley-oop, there’s a disgruntled chatter from Dub Nation about him being flummoxed on the court.

How did I miss this last night! Isaiah Stewart saying James Wiseman Is too small to guard him #Pistons pic.twitter.com/sWqkG33gQS — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 31, 2022

Everything Wiseman does is at least a second too late on defense. Just horrible timing in general. 7th game into the season, still looks like he has no idea what anyone is gonna do. Throw one pumpfake, one fake pass, or one shoulder and he's toast. Stays dropping FAR on PnR — Jim Park (@Sheridanblog) October 30, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga, drafted one pick ahead of Wagner in 2021, has tantalizing athleticism but has been benched recently by Coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr: “Jonathan (Kuminga) has been great… He’s been very coachable. Works hard. Biggest thing is he needs more time. Not just game but practice reps.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 1, 2022

Moses Moody, the 14th pick in the same draft as Kuminga and Moody, is averaging 16.6 minutes per game and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc as he scraps his way into a rotation with plenty of guard options.

Man this finish from Moses Moody is TOUGH pic.twitter.com/8yAJLUA77r — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 31, 2022

Even 2019 first rounder Jordan Poole needed a couple seasons (and a G-League trip) to turn into a bonafide hooper who can carry the Dubs offensively in spurts. Speaking of Poole and carrying...

Steve Kerr & Draymond talk about Jordan Poole getting called for 3 carry violations.



"The whole league does that. They've been doing it ever since Iverson convinced the refs it wasn't a carry. It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry."pic.twitter.com/WB9cDRt7PZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 2, 2022

The difference between the Magic and Warriors’ youth development is that the Dubs just won a championship with a starting lineup that features none of those players. Golden State’s core will be the engine that drives this team back to the promised land; Orlando doesn’t have title winning All-Stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green to show their youngsters the way. Is this Kevon Looney’s year to become an All-Star too??