How to watch Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets tonight. The game will be played at 4PM PT in Houston and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors bounced back on Friday night by beating the New York Knicks by a score of 111-101. On the other hand, the Rockets continue to struggle this season, losing four out of their last five games including a 99-91 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Last season, Golden State and Houston played each other three times with the Warriors winning all three games. Additionally, the Warriors have a six-game winning streak against the Rockets with their most recent matchup resulting in a 122-108 Warriors victory on Jan. 31, 2022.

It may not seem like it, but this is a pivotal road matchup for the Warriors. The team is currently 0-8 away from the Bay, but they have their most winnable road game of the season tonight as the Rockets’ 3-13 record has them in last place in the Western Conference standings. This should bode well for Golden State as they look to get over their slump, and finally win their first road game of the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Regular Season Game #17

Who: Golden State Warriors (7 - 9) at Houston Rockets (3 - 13)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)