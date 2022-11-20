The Golden State Warriors are visiting the great state of Texas, as they play the Houston Rockets while still in search of their first road win. They’re 0-8 to start the year away from Chase Center, and in dire need of a road dub.

They’ll be the healthiest they’ve been all year, against a Houston team that has two starters labeled as “questionable.”

Here’s the latest injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Not surprisingly, Iguodala is still out. We’re still awaiting word on what his timetable is, and when we might see him make his season debut. But it probably won’t be for a while.

And that’s the only player the Dubs have on their injury report!

Rockets

Out — Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness)

Tate has carved out a nice role for himself in the NBA over the last few years, and was Houston’s starting wing to open the year before suffering an early season injury.

Out — Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness)

Fernando also opened the year as a starter, but was injured in the second game of the season and has yet to return to the court.

Out — TyTy Washington Jr. (G League assignment)

I’m not sure why Washington, the No. 29 pick in June’s draft, gets placed on the injury report for his G League assignment, while James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, and Patrick Baldwin Jr., don’t, but hey ... I don’t make the rules.

Out — Darius Days (G League — two-way contract)

Days has yet to make his NBA debut.

Out — Trevor Hudgins (G League — two-way contract)

Hugdins, on the other hand, has played four career minutes.

Questionable — Alperen Şengün (right groin soreness)

Now we’re getting to the interesting people. I openly pined for the Warriors to draft Şengün last year, but they didn’t. And now the center is putting up awesome numbers for Houston, with 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, in just 26.6 minutes. His footwork is sensational, as is his touch and his feel for the game.

Questionable — Kevin Porter Jr. (left low back soreness)

Porter’s three ball is off to a slow start this year, but he’s been lights out everywhere else. The fourth-year guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, and forms one of the most entertaining backcourts in the league with Jalen Green.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation.