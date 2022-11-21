Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors have finally overcome their biggest obstacle of the season: winning a road game. The Warriors are officially 1-8 on the road this season after beating the Houston Rockets in Houston on Sunday night, 127-120.
The Splash Brothers showed up big in this one — combining for 17 threes as they willed the Warriors to their first road victory. Klay Thompson led the way in the scoring department, finishing the night with 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 shooting from three. Thompson seems to have found his rhythm and talked about it after the game.
"It felt good to help [Steph] a little bit." - Klay on his big night pic.twitter.com/WZIZg4meU1— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 21, 2022
Klay: "Criticize me all you want, but I still know how great I am and what I'm capable of. I think real Warriors fans know that as well." https://t.co/he2WfTkdrZ— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 21, 2022
Not to be overshadowed by Thompson’s comeback game was the spectacular performance by Stephen Curry. Curry scored 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 shooting from the three-point line. He also chipped in with 15 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Despite filling up the stat sheet, Curry’s best highlight of the night came with 39 seconds on the clock as he shot a high-arching fade away three that put the rockets to bed.
HOLY SHIT STEPH pic.twitter.com/EcoJhXhRQR— Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 21, 2022
ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/t1XEcI0E9v— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 21, 2022
Here’s what Curry said about his shot after the game.
Steph surprised himself on his "hail mary" dagger pic.twitter.com/0exxMU8BfH— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 21, 2022
With their first road victory finally in the books after 17 games, the Warriors will now look to make it two in a row as they face off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight for the second night of a back-to-back.
