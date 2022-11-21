 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The game will be played at 5PM PT in New Orleans and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are playing in their second night of a back-to-back after Sunday night’s 127-120 victory against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans will be playing on two days rest after losing against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 117-109.

Golden State played New Orleans earlier this season under similar circumstances on Nov. 4, 2022. In that game, the Warriors were also on the second night of a back-to-back and rested most of their veteran players. Their young core played heavy minutes and, to their credit, kept the game competitive. However, it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory as the Warriors would go on to lose the game, 114-105.

Tonight should be similar as far as the rotations go as it was announced that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be out tonight with Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney being listed as questionable.

If the starting five can’t go, the “two timelines” plan will be put to the test; so hopefully Golden State’s younger players can pull out the victory this time around.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Regular Season Game #18

Who: Golden State Warriors (8 - 9) at New Orleans Pelicans (9 - 7)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

