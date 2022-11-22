Good Morning Dub Nation,

While the Golden State Warriors were busy playing the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night — a game in which they got absolutely demolished by a score of 128-83 — their G-league affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, also had a game against the Salt Lake City Stars.

The most notable player among the Santa Cruz roster was James Wiseman, who finished the game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and zero assists. Wiseman also chipped in 2 blocks and 1 steal, while turning the ball over 5 times and committing 3 personal fouls in 23 minutes of action. He was a team-worst minus-7 for the night and was the only player on the team with a negative plus-minus.

On Monday, head coach Steve Kerr talked to the media and discussed the Warriors’ patient approach with Wiseman in the G-League, while also discussing what is the most important aspect of his time down there as outlined in an article by Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Whether Looney played or not, the Warriors weren’t going to bring center James Wiseman back from his G League assignment. “No, not for tonight,” Steve Kerr said to reporters in New Orleans. “We felt it was really important for him to get a really good stretch in Santa Cruz.” Kerr then revealed what he feels is the most important part of Wiseman being with the Santa Cruz Warriors right now instead of Golden State. It’s not games reps, too. “Practice is the big thing,” Kerr said. “When you get individualized attention like the guys do in the G League it’s easier to make more progress, I think, rather than the stops and starts that happen during the NBA season when you’re not in the rotation.”

Wiseman should continue to see extended run in the G-League as the team hopes his time there will result in the improvement needed to help boost the Warriors’ second unit this season.

