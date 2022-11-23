Good Morning Dub Nation,

It’s no secret that the second unit for the Golden State Warriors continues to be a significant weakness for the team this season. Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans was basically just the second unit plus Kevon Looney, and the game was never even close as Golden State lost by a score of 128-83.

On Tuesday, Warriors GM Bob Myers did an interview with 95.7 The Game and explained the challenges of having a young and inexperienced bench.

Bob Myers on why the Warriors drafted who they did and when they expect the young guys to contribute pic.twitter.com/88Dlkdrwzq — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 22, 2022

As Myers said, the Warriors play a style that is not easy for young players to come in and contribute right away. Head coach Steve Kerr utilizes a system that relies on high basketball IQ on both sides of the ball – something that is usually gained through years of experience playing in the league. This creates problems since the team cannot afford the growing pains necessary for the youth to develop as they continue to chase another title for the veteran core.

Golden State’s “two timelines” approach has always been a controversial topic amongst Warriors fans. Some believe the team should prioritize the championship window they have now — especially with Stephen Curry playing some of the best basketball that any player in NBA history has ever played. Meanwhile, others believe that the Warriors would be smart to have a plan in place for the post-Curry era in order to avoid another long-term drought of mediocrity.

It’s a difficult tight rope to balance as far as competing for championships while developing the young talent goes, and it seems like Myers and the Warriors are beginning to realize that doing both simultaneously may not be realistic.

