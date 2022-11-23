The Golden State Warriors are all set to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this year. Neither team is in the position they expected to be in when the season began, with the two squads being viewed as Western Conference favorites.

The Dubs are mostly healthy ahead of the pre-Thanksgiving showdown, but the Clippers emphatically are not. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Iguodala is the only player on the Warriors injury report, and it certainly looks like he’ll remain on it for some time. There’s still been no report as to when he’ll start playing, or even scrimmaging. It seems like the Warriors don’t have any interest in getting him on the court until the second half of the season.

Clippers

Out — Kawhi Leonard (right ankle strain)

Part of the optimism for the Clippers this year was based around the return of Leonard, a two-way superstar who missed all of the 2021-22 season. But he’s only played five games this year, and will miss this one. An ankle sprain in LA’s last game will sideline The Claw.

Out — Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain)

The Dubs will face a Clippers team missing both of their All-Star wings, as George will miss his second straight game following an injury sustained on Saturday. PG13 has been having a phenomenal year, averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He and Leonard being out is bad for the NBA given that it’s a nationally televised game, but it’s a huge break for Golden State.

Out — Luke Kennard (right calf strain)

Kennard has quietly turned into an elite role player, and he’s a big part of LA’s success. He led the NBA in three-point shooting a year ago, making 44.9% of his attempts while still firing off six shots per game from distance. He’s shooting 47.9% from deep this year, but will miss his fourth straight game.

Out — Brandon Boston Jr. (G League assignment)

Boston played a decent-sized role last year after being the No. 51 pick, appearing in 51 games and averaging 14.9 minutes per contest. But with the Clippers adding depth this season, his role has been reduced. He’s only played 16 minutes this year.

Out — Jason Preston (G League assignment)

The No. 33 pick in June’s draft, Preston has appeared in just one game during his rookie year. He’ll probably spend a bit of the year in the G League.

Out — Moussa Diabaté (G League — two-way contract)

Similarly, Diabaté was the No. 43 pick this year, and has played in just two games, totally six minutes. He’s on a two-way contract, and the Clippers probably won’t use him much.