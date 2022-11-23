How to watch Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center tonight. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State will look to bounce back after losing their latest game — a 128-83 loss on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Clippers are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz on Monday, 121-114.

The Warriors and Clippers played each four times last season with the Warriors winning three out of the four games. The most recent matchup between these two teams was played on Mar. 8, 2022. It resulted in a 112-97 Warriors victory.

Although the Warriors finally got their first road victory by winning the first night of their back-to-back on Sunday, they lost the second night after resting nearly all of their starters against the Pelicans. Tonight, the Warriors will be the ones playing against the shorthanded team as the Clippers are expected to be without superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to injuries.

Despite being down their two stars, the Clippers still have an 11-7 record and are fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Golden State plays significantly better at home, so they will be put to the test tonight against a solid Los Angeles team.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #19

Who: Golden State Warriors (8 - 10) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11 - 7)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)