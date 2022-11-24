Podcast: Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are back in the win column, thanks to a 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers that wasn’t as close as the score would indicate. The Dubs used a strong first quarter from Klay Thompson, a Point God game from Steph Curry, a superstar performance from Andrew Wiggins, and a vintage game from Draymond Green to pull out the win, and climb within a game of .500 (and 8-1 at home).
It was a whole lot of fun, and one of the best performances of the year for the team. So I recapped it in podcast form.
You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Or you can play it directly from the embedded player below.
Here are the final stats from the Dubs win.
Andrew Wiggins: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Steph Curry: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists
Klay Thompson: 18 points, 2 steals
Draymond Green: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals
Kevon Looney: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Jordan Poole: 8 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 1 block
Anthony Lamb: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists
Jonathan Kuminga: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
JaMychal Green: 5 points, 6 rebounds
Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 3 points, 1 rebound
Ryan Rollins: 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Moses Moody: 0 points
