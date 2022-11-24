Podcast: Warriors vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are back in the win column, thanks to a 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers that wasn’t as close as the score would indicate. The Dubs used a strong first quarter from Klay Thompson, a Point God game from Steph Curry, a superstar performance from Andrew Wiggins, and a vintage game from Draymond Green to pull out the win, and climb within a game of .500 (and 8-1 at home).

It was a whole lot of fun, and one of the best performances of the year for the team. So I recapped it in podcast form.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Or you can play it directly from the embedded player below. As always, subscribe to the podcast to make sure you don’t miss any future episodes.

Here are the final stats from the Dubs win.

Andrew Wiggins: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Steph Curry: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists

Klay Thompson: 18 points, 2 steals

Draymond Green: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals

Kevon Looney: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Jordan Poole: 8 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 1 block

Anthony Lamb: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists

Jonathan Kuminga: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

JaMychal Green: 5 points, 6 rebounds

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 3 points, 1 rebound

Ryan Rollins: 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Moses Moody: 0 points