The Golden State Warriors sent their fans into the Thanksgiving holiday happy and satisfied after a solid 124-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. With no games scheduled for Thanksgiving, the holiday gives us the perfect opportunity to reflect on the things we’re grateful for as fans of the team.

The high standards that the Warriors have set over the past decade make it easy to nitpick at the small things they do on a daily basis. However, because of this, we tend to take for granted that in the bigger picture, Golden State is in a much better place than most of the teams around the league. In honor of Thanksgiving, here are 10 things that Warriors fans should be thankful for this season:

Stephen Curry plays basketball for the Warriors AGAIN, STEPHEN CURRY PLAYS BASKETBALL FOR THE WARRIORS! Klay Thompson is healthy and finding his rhythm again Draymond Green is still playing at an elite defensive level Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney continue to be valuable players who bridge the gap between the veteran core and the young core The team has the young talent and the draft picks to provide flexibility for any future direction they wish to go in Steve Kerr is a top coach in the league Bob Myers is a top executive in the league Ownership has shown a willingness to pay for a winner Last but not least, Four NBA Championships and Six NBA Finals appearances in the past eight years

All of this to say, the Warriors have plenty of things going right for them and most teams would love to be in their position right now. Fans can lament on things like a porous second unit — which, to their credit, played a lot better with the inclusion of Draymond Green last night — or the team’s unrealistic “two timelines” plan some other day. Today, let’s count the blessings and be grateful for the countless memories the Warriors have given us fans over the years.

