Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors made a change to their rotation on Wednesday night and it paid dividends as the team looked more cohesive on their way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107.

Head coach Steve Kerr decided to give Draymond Green more run with the second unit in an attempt to bring some veteran stability to the inexperienced group. Golden State of Mind’s very own Joe Viray broke down the offensive and defensive impact Green provided to the second unit in his latest article:

Via Golden State of Mind:

The one thing apparent with Green as the second-unit stabilizer is how much the ball pops. Stagnancy is the death of Warriors basketball, and the second unit has had plenty of moments where possessions died with a whimper. Green serves as that EpiPen injection it sorely needs; the ball never stops moving, but more importantly, the players don’t stop moving.

This goes without saying, but the benefits of having Green on the floor with bench units includes the defensive end of the floor. With him as the small-ball five, the ability to switch and keep things flattened, keep the ball in front, and prevent all sorts of advantage creation is amplified.

Following Wednesday’s game, Green discussed his approach to the second unit with an emphasis on bringing in more energy off the bench.

Draymond Green has taken over the non-Curry minutes for the Warriors’ new second unit. Here is a full rundown from Draymond on what that means. pic.twitter.com/HcHPwMGssX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 24, 2022

With that being said, this was only a one game sample size and against a severely undermanned Clippers team nonetheless. However, the results do look promising, so it will be interesting to see how this continues to play out moving forward for the Warriors.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A tweet to end the week

Here are two of the best “Night Night” celebrations from this past week featuring Stephen Curry after his game against the Houston Rockets and his son Canon after the game against the Clippers. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!