How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will face off against one of the top teams in the Western Conference Friday night as they take on the Utah Jazz. The game will be played at 7 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State will attempt to extend their winning streak to two-games after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 124-107. For Utah, they will be looking to bounce back after a tough stretch has seen them lose five out of their last seven games including their last two. Their most recent game resulted in a 125-116 loss against the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors and the Jazz played each other four times last season. Of those four contests, the Dubs were winners in three of them. The last game played between these two teams took place on Apr. 2, 2022 — a game in which the Warriors won by a score of 111-107.

After beating the Clippers on Wednesday, the Warriors improved their home record to 8-1 — a great juxtaposition to their record of 1-9 when playing away from the Chase Center.

Their home dominance will once again be put to the test as Golden State takes on a Utah team that has surprised fans across the NBA with their hot 12-8 record to start the season. The Jazz have compensated for their lack of superstar talent with a “Strength in Numbers” mentality, as the players on their team perfectly fulfill their roles and thus increase the collective performance of the unit. It also helps that big man Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points per game on 52.9% shooting from the field and 36.5% shooting from the three-point line.

With Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level and Draymond Green spearheading the Dubs’ new second unit rotation, this could be a very telling matchup as to how the Warriors stack up against a top team in the conference.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Jazz: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt

Regular Season Game #20

Who: Golden State Warriors (9 - 10) vs. Utah Jazz (12 - 8)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)