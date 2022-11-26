Preview: Warriors hit the road to face Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are BACK...to playing .500 ball. That’s right folks, they are 10-10, which brings a short breath of relief for those in Dub Nation anxious after the club’s 3-7 start.

The champs are climbing back to respectability in the standings, but in order to keep up in the wild wild West, they’ll have to win on the road. They’re currently 1-9 away from Chase Center and will be visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for them, they have an All-Star who is verrrry familiar with the T-Wolves’ arena.

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

November 27th, 2022 | 12:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

I’ve been an Andrew Wiggins truther ever since he came aboard the Warriors via trade from Minny. Early on there were many doubters, and even into this season there some ready to jettison him on this website.

But I was letting everyone who would listen know that this dude was going to be a quality factor. That’s why I’ve been taking victory laps all around the interwebs since Wiggins went from “worst player in the NBA” to All-Star starter, and I likened it to the greatest heists in world history:

There was the 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist in Belgium where thieves pilfered “$100 million worth of gold, diamonds, jewels, and other valuables from one of the most advanced vaults in the entire world.” And there was the 1972 United California Bank Burglary in California where robbers “reportedly received a tip from Jimmy Hoffa that Richard Nixon was storing $9 million in dirty campaign money in a bank in Laguna Niguel, California.” And now after Andrew Wiggins was named as a 2022 All-Star starter I think it’s time to add the 2020 Andrew Wiggins + Future First Round Pick that-became-Jonathan Kuminga trade for D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota to the most nefarious capers list.

Wiggins showering Reddit user /u/ChocoBoy50 with that champion champagne pic.twitter.com/bOdZqbUzED — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) June 21, 2022

Wiggins and Kuminga won a ring last year with Golden State, while Russell is getting a first hand look at the NBA’s newest twin towers look as his teammates. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have joined forces baby! They’re 10-9 by the way...

"He should be happy anybody spends money to watch him play and he's telling them they're not allowed to boo? This guy is thin-skinned and sheltered."



@benmaller on Rudy Gobert telling T-Wolves Fans that Boo to "stay home" pic.twitter.com/qii44dOYCy — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) November 23, 2022

one of the more troubling things about the wolves is how rudy gobert's teammates just throw him the ball on the perimeter thinking he can do things and it's almost always a disaster: https://t.co/cDotO7VipD pic.twitter.com/AnJbCH0ANm — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) November 14, 2022