 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors hit the road to face Minnesota Timberwolves

Wiggins returns to his former team as a champion!

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are BACK...to playing .500 ball. That’s right folks, they are 10-10, which brings a short breath of relief for those in Dub Nation anxious after the club’s 3-7 start.

The champs are climbing back to respectability in the standings, but in order to keep up in the wild wild West, they’ll have to win on the road. They’re currently 1-9 away from Chase Center and will be visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for them, they have an All-Star who is verrrry familiar with the T-Wolves’ arena.

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

November 27th, 2022 | 12:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

I’ve been an Andrew Wiggins truther ever since he came aboard the Warriors via trade from Minny. Early on there were many doubters, and even into this season there some ready to jettison him on this website.

But I was letting everyone who would listen know that this dude was going to be a quality factor. That’s why I’ve been taking victory laps all around the interwebs since Wiggins went from “worst player in the NBA” to All-Star starter, and I likened it to the greatest heists in world history:

There was the 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist in Belgium where thieves pilfered “$100 million worth of gold, diamonds, jewels, and other valuables from one of the most advanced vaults in the entire world.” And there was the 1972 United California Bank Burglary in California where robbers “reportedly received a tip from Jimmy Hoffa that Richard Nixon was storing $9 million in dirty campaign money in a bank in Laguna Niguel, California.”

And now after Andrew Wiggins was named as a 2022 All-Star starter I think it’s time to add the 2020 Andrew Wiggins + Future First Round Pick that-became-Jonathan Kuminga trade for D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota to the most nefarious capers list.

Wiggins and Kuminga won a ring last year with Golden State, while Russell is getting a first hand look at the NBA’s newest twin towers look as his teammates. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have joined forces baby! They’re 10-9 by the way...

Poll

Who ya got, Timberwolves or Warriors?

view results
  • 6%
    Timberwolves, the Dubs don’t win on the road
    (7 votes)
  • 93%
    REVENGE OF WIGGINS WILL CARRY THE WARRIORS!
    (98 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind