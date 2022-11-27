How to watch Warriors at Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have an afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves today. The game will be played at 12:30PM PT in Minnesota and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz by a score of 129-118. They will take on the Timberwolves who have won five out of their last six games but lost their most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, 110-108.

Golden State and Minnesota played each other four times last season and split the series at two apiece. The latest matchup between these two teams was played on Mar 1, 2022 – a game which resulted in a 129-114 Warriors defeat.

The Warriors finally reached .500 with Friday night’s win and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Golden State is playing great basketball right now, but that will be put to the test tonight as they will attempt to win another road game – something they have struggled to do all season as evidenced by their 1-9 record away from the Chase Center.

"I wish we could play all our games at Chase Center."



Steph's assessment of the Warriors 20 games into the season pic.twitter.com/6Izahpl962 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 26, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #21

Who: Golden State Warriors (10 - 10) at Minnesota Timberwolves (10 - 9)

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)