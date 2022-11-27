Warriors get back above .500 after running past the Wolves in 137-114 win

The Golden State Warriors are finally back above .500 after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114. The Dubs have now won five of their last sixth games and improved to 2-9 on the road this season.

The Warriors starting lineup has helped Golden State get off to plenty of great starts this season, but they had their best first-quarter performance of the year on Sunday.

Draymond Green got things started with his foot on the gas pedal. With Minnesota relying on Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, two plodding bigs, in their starting lineup, Green played like he was shot out of a cannon. Every Timberwolves miss turned into Green leading the break the other way and giving the Dubs an advantage.

A brief Wolves offensive run evened the score at 15, but Minnesota was unable to keep up with the Warriors for long. Golden State’s offense was flowing perfectly with passes and off-ball movement consistently putting Gobert and Towns out of possession. With the Wolves missing their best perimeter defenders to injury, the Warriors had tons of open shots.

The Dubs went on an incredible 20-2 run and were leading 40-17 while shooting 80% from the field with two minutes left in the first quarter. It seemed like Golden State would coast to victory. The Wolves were unable to pull within 15 points at any point over the next two quarters and trailed 106-86 heading into the fourth.

But it wouldn’t be a Warriors game without a little bit of drama.

Minnesota quickly cut the Dubs lead down to 16 before Steph Curry returned to the floor with 8:25 left in regulation. Despite Curry’s presence, the Warriors offense fell into their first prolonged slump of the night over the next few minutes, and they led just 118-108 less than three minutes later.

Before anything got too crazy, though, the Splash Brothers answered with three-straight threes and the Dubs were back up 19. The result was decided.

Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, although he did have a season-high 7 turnovers. Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points (a season-high) and 11 assists. Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Off the bench, Jordan Poole added 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in 27 minutes of action but was far from the only contributor. Donte DiVincenzo scored 14 points and grabbed 6 boards. Jonathan Kuminga also added 7 points and 6 rebounds with some impressive moments defensively. Kuminga seems to have found his groove with the second-unit next to JaMychal and Draymond Green.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring with 26 points while Towns added 21. But nobody on the Minnesota roster should feel good about their performance. The Warriors dominated from start to finish.

The Warriors will look to keep rolling on the road on Tuesday when they face the Dallas Mavericks. Opening tip is scheduled for 4:30 PM Pacific.