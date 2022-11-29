How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a primetime matchup tonight. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Dallas and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State enters tonight’s game as winners in five of their last six games, including their last three matchups. Their latest game was played this past Sunday in a matchup they won against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 137-114. Meanwhile, Dallas finds themselves on the opposite end of that spectrum as winning has become a struggle for them lately. The Mavericks have lost four out of their last five games and are currently on a three-game losing streak with their latest loss coming on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-115.

This will be the first matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks this season. Last year, these two teams played each other four times in the regular season with Golden State losing three out of the four games, including the last two matchups. Their last regular season game was played on Mar. 3, 2022 — a game in which the Warriors lost 122-113.

Despite losing the regular season series against the Mavericks, the Warriors beat them in last year’s Western Conference Finals, 4-1. Although their roster is a bit different, Luka Doncic remains the focal point for this Dallas team as he leads the NBA in scoring with 33.1 points per game. Fortunately, the Warriors have some heavy artillery offensive firepower of their own as Stephen Curry comes in at second in the NBA in scoring with 31.4 points per game.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation! GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell

Regular Season Game #22

Who: Golden State Warriors (11 - 10) at Dallas Mavericks (9 - 10)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)