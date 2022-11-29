The Golden State Warriors are about to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Finals. Anytime we get to see Steph Curry and Luka Dončić share the court, it’s a good time.

It’s also a pretty healthy time, as both teams have barely anything uploaded to the injury report. It’s the full-strength Mavs vs. the (mostly) full-strength Dubs, just as we like to see it.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

At this point I can just copy and paste this section into every injury report. You all know the drill. Iguodala didn’t announce his return for a final NBA season until the eve of training camp, and didn’t really partake in camp. He’s been slowly ramping up practice activities, but hasn’t started scrimmaging yet. There’s no (public) date for his return to the court, and the Warriors are slow-playing it so that he’s healthy for the playoffs, rather than the doldrums of the season.

So it goes.

Mavericks

Out — McKinley Wright IV (G League — two-way contract)

Wright has only played in six games and 24 minutes in his two-year NBA career. He’s a sharp-shooting point guard who probably won’t see any notable time this year unless the Mavericks suffer some injuries.

Out — Tyler Dorsey (G League — two-way contract)

It seems a little wild that Dorsey is still eligible to be on a two-way contract, since he was a second-round pick back in 2017. But thanks to a three-year NBA hiatus where he spent two years playing in Israel and one year in Greece, Dorsey is playing in just his third NBA season, and his first since 2018-19. He’s appeared in one game this year.

As a side note, the Warriors seem to be the only team that doesn’t put their G League assignments on the injury report.