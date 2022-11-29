Podcast: Warriors vs. Mavs

Another Golden State Warriors game is in the books, and unfortunately it’s another road loss. I thought it was a pretty encouraging loss though, all things considered. The Warriors bench unit played really well, with a standout performance from Jonathan Kuminga, and excellent showings from Anthony Lamb and Donte DiVincenzo.

It was the starters who struggled in this one, though Kevon Looney had a strong game, Draymond Green led the second unit’s defensive resurgence, and Steph Curry did a whole lot of Steph Curry things. But ultimately, an ice cold start to the game was too much to overcome, and Luka Dončić had just a little bit too much magic.

Here's my podcast recap of the game, so that you can relive the action or catch up on what happened if you missed the game.

Here are the final stats:

Steph Curry: 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Jonathan Kuminga: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

Draymond Green: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Kevon Looney: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

Anthony Lamb: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Andrew Wiggins: 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists

Jordan Poole: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

Donte DiVincenzo: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Klay Thompson: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

JaMychal Green: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal