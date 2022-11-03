How to watch Warriors at Magic

The Golden State Warriors will finish their five-game road trip with two back-to-back games beginning tonight against the Orlando Magic. The game will be played at 4PM PT in Orlando and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors enter tonight’s matchup with a 3-5 record after Tuesday’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the Magic currently hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7. They lost two-straight games including their latest game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, 116-108.

The Warriors and Magic last played on Mar. 22, 2022, in a game which resulted in a 94-90 Warriors defeat. The two teams split the season series against each other last year and have done so for the past four seasons dating back to 2018. Prior to that, the Warriors beat the Magic 11 times in a row.

Golden State comes into this game riding a three-game losing streak while still searching for that first road victory of the season. Despite the team’s struggles, they hope to finally accomplish this against one of the worst teams in the league.

Warriors’ fans will get an up-close look at this year’s first overall pick in Orlando forward Paolo Banchero. The rookie is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game to begin his career. Banchero and the rest of the young Orlando squad will be tested against the Warriors’ starting unit led by point guard Stephen Curry who has scored at least 30 points in six of the team’s eight games this season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Magic: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Regular Season Game #9

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 5) at Orlando Magic (1 - 7)

When: 4:00 PM PT

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)