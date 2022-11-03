The Golden State Warriors are staying in Florida with hopes of ending their three-game losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic later tonight.

They will have the same people available as they’ve had all road trip, but they’ll be facing an Orlando squad that is fairly banged up.

Here’s the injury report for tonight’s game.

Warriors

Out — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

DiVincenzo will miss his sixth straight game after injuring his hamstring in the third game of the year. He has not been with the team on their five-game road trip, and is expected to be reevaluated when the Warriors return home this weekend.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Iguodala has been — as is his custom — coy about when he’ll return to the court. A few days ago he told media members that he would start scrimmaging soon, and that he has a date in mind for his return, though he wouldn’t reveal the date. The Dubs want him healthy during the playoffs, and are not going to rush him back onto the court.

Magic

Out — Cole Anthony (right internal oblique tear)

The third-year point guard was off to a super solid start to the year before suffering an injury a week ago. The Magic are shy on guards — more on that in a second — so his loss is a big hit. He’s out indefinitely.

Out — Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)

I was looking forward to Fultz’s season after he ended last year on a strong note. But unfortunately he suffered a toe fracture days before training camp, and has yet to return.

Out — Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery)

Another guard injured in the offseason, Harris suffered a torn meniscus, which is the same injury that James Wiseman had. There’s no timetable for his return.

Out — Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery)

ACL injuries have kept Isaac, one of the league’s best defenders, off the court since the 2019-20 season. Here’s hoping he can be healthy again sometime soon.

Out — Mo Wagner (right midfoot sprain)

Orlando’s other Wagner brother has yet to take the court this season, and that will continue for another game.

Questionable — Terrence Ross (left knee contusion)

Ross only played a few minutes in Orlando’s Monday game after bumping knees. With Anthony, Fultz, and Harris out, he’s an important part of the Magic’s backcourt, and is shooting 40.5% from three-point range this year.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation.