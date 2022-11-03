Podcast: Warriors vs. Magic recap

The Golden State Warriors kept the bad times rolling on Thursday, losing 130-129 to a very bad Orlando Magic team. It was just the second win of the season for Orlando.

It was the same issues plaguing the Warriors as have plagued them all road trip, which they’re currently 0-4 on. The starters once again played quite well, particularly the Splash Brothers, but the bench struggled mightily and coughed up the leads.

Here’s my audio recap of the game, so you can relive the action, or get all caught up if you missed it. You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to like and subscribe so that you don’t miss any future episodes.

Here are the final stats for the Warriors:

Steph Curry: 39 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, +4

Klay Thompson: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, +13

Kevon Looney: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, +10

Andrew Wiggins: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, +3

Jordan Poole: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, -10

Draymond Green: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, +5

JaMychal Green: 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, -15

Ty Jerome: 2 points, 3 assists, +3

James Wiseman: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, -9

Moses Moody: 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, -9

Team field goal percentage: 51.5%

Team three-point field goal percentage: 44.2%

Team assists: 31

Team turnovers: 14

Rebounding battle: Lost 46-35