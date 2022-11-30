Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors’ three-game winning streak came to an end last night after losing to the Dallas Mavericks, 116-113. It was a thrilling back-and-forth game that featured the league’s top two scorers in Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry showing off their offensive prowess on the nationally televised stage. In the end, the Warriors came up just short as Klay Thompson missed the go-ahead three-point attempt — on a beautifully drawn-up play by head coach Steve Kerr – at the final buzzer. The loss brings the team back to .500 with a record of 11-11.

Despite the defeat, the biggest positive for the Warriors was the performance of Jonathan Kuminga. He played an excellent game last night as outlined by our very own Brady Klopfer.

Via Golden State of Mind:

26 minutes, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls, 6-for-8 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 1-for-4 free throws, 71.7% TS, +21 A day after I published an article highlighting Kuminga’s excellent free throw shooting, he went just 1-for-4 from the charity stripe. And that was the only part of his game that wasn’t excellent. Kuminga was absolutely exceptional in this game. It was the type of game where the Warriors vision for him became very clear. His athleticism was on display in the unglamorous parts of the game, as he exploded to the rim for rebounds, flew to the perimeter to set screens, and used his agility and strength to play really, really good defense. It’s the defense that will solidify his spot in the rotation, but it was still great to see the improvements on the offensive end. The tunnel vision and poorly-selected threes were gone. He was aggressive but with purpose in this game, and only took one three: a wide open, corner shot that proved to be a huge bucket down the stretch. He was on the court towards the end of each half, and for good reason. Phenomenal performance. The best of his career in my opinion ... and in Kerr’s. Grade: A+ Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds and plus/minus.

During his postgame presser, Kuminga talked about finding different ways to impact the game – something he did Tuesday night which earned him high praise from coach Kerr.

JK says he's been working on different ways to impact the game besides scoring pic.twitter.com/bROkYqExWb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2022

Steve Kerr says this was the "best game I've ever seen JK play." pic.twitter.com/6R93kthiml — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2022

