Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth straight game last night as the Orlando Magic beat them, 130-129. It was a big letdown as Golden State let another winnable game slip through their grasp — this time to an Orlando team that held the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Excessive fouling, bad defense, and another squandered lead from the team’s second unit were the main factors in this one. In what has become the norm during this road trip, the Warriors starting unit played well enough to build up a lead only to see it gradually fall apart as the reserves were sprinkled into the game. The results prompted head coach Steve Kerr to say that he will “make some changes” to the rotation.

Steve Kerr says the Warriors will have to "make some adjustments" to the rotations pic.twitter.com/RklME4Z7yl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2022

Here are other tidbits from the postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr is not pleased with the amount of free throws the Warriors gave the Magic pic.twitter.com/eNuEFFDroW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2022

Draymond discusses the Warriors' defensive struggles pic.twitter.com/V6wVUDjr6T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2022

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

A Tweet to end the week

Here’s Stephen Curry celebrating the fact that a call finally went in favor of the Warriors during last night’s game. Enjoy the weekend Dub Nation!