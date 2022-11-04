How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finish their five-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in New Orleans and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are on a four-game losing streak — having yet to win a game during this road trip. Thursday night’s 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic brings their record to 3-6 on the season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans come into this game with a 4-3 record having alternated between wins and losses in their last six games. Their most recent game was a 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Warriors and Pelicans played each other three times last season with Golden State beating them two out of the three. Their latest matchup was played on Apr. 10, 2022, a game which resulted in a 128-107 Warriors victory.

Golden State will be playing their second night of a back-to-back and their fifth game in seven days. It’s been a grueling road trip for the Warriors filled with several winnable games which resulted in disappointing losses. To make things even more challenging, the Warriors will be without several of their best players tonight as the team holds them out for rest.

The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight in New Orleans. Fifth game of a five-game road trip. Second night of back-to-back. In danger of going 0-5. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2022

The young core — which has received a lot of criticism as of late — will have their hands full tonight as they attempt to upset a New Orleans team who will reportedly get back their best player in Brandon Ingram. Crazier things have happened, so maybe this is the spark that gets the Warriors back on track.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

Regular Season Game #10

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 6) at New Orleans Pelicans (4 - 3)

When: 5:30 PM PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)