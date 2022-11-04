 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Warriors vs. Pelicans recap

An audio recap of Golden State’s loss to New Orleans.

By Brady Klopfer
Jordan Poole holding the ball with his left hand as he drives by Herbert Jones Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors capped off their road trip from hell with a 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, making it a clean 0-5 on their tour through the east and the south. This loss was easier to stomach than the other ones, as the Dubs put up a great fight against an ultra-talented Pelicans team, despite resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.

It wasn’t quite enough, but it was still an impressive performance, with some good moments from the young players.

Here’s my podcast recap of the game, so you can relive the action, or catch up on what you missed. You can listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, or you can listen in the embedded player below. Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!

Here are some final stats from the game.

Jordan Poole: 20 points, 9 assists, 2 steals, -1
Jonathan Kuminga: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, +2
Ty Jerome: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, -7
Anthony Lamb: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, +5
Moses Moody: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, +10
Ryan Rollins: 7 points, -20
James Wiseman: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, -3
Kevon Looney: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, -7
JaMychal Green: 2 points, 1 rebound, -11
Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 0 points, -13

Team field goal percentage: 49.3%
Team three-point percentage: 37.5%
Team free throw percentage: 92.0%
Team assists: 23
Team turnovers: 22
Rebound battle: Lost 37-29

