Preview: Warriors face Kings, look to avoid a sixth straight loss

The Golden State Warriors have lost seven games out of their first ten, including five in a row. They’ve also lost all six of the games they’ve played on the road, a funny stat for a team that has dominated on away from home under coach Steve Kerr.

But Dub Nation can be optimistic about their next game because it will come at home where the team is 3-1, and they’ll be facing an opponent they’ve already beaten before: their Pacific division rival Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

November 7th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Last time these two teams battled, the Dubs put up some crazy offensive numbers. Per ESPN:

Stephen Curry, who recorded his third straight 30-point performance to start the season, scored 21 points in the second quarter with five 3-pointers and shot 11 for 22 overall, including 7 of 12 on 3s. The reigning NBA Finals MVP helped Golden State to its third-most points in any half in franchise history and second-most in a first half. The Warriors’ 50 points in the second quarter were a franchise record and matched the third-most points in any period.

Interestingly, with all those scoring pyrotechnics, the final score was pretty close at 130-125. Golden State’s defense (or lack thereof) has been the story of their season.

Draymond says the Warriors are a "decent" offensive team and a "bad" defensive team right now:



"The commitment to defense isn't there. That's something we have to be better at and it starts with me." — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) October 26, 2022

Embarrassing again. Warriors suck right now and that’s with Steph playing great. Defense is an abomination. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) November 4, 2022

The Kings have a 3-5 record for the season, with former Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown trying to turn a Sacramento franchise around that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006. The Kings won their most recent contest on a Curryesque buzzer-beater from guard De’Aaron Fox.

DE'AARON FOX CALLED GAME IN OT pic.twitter.com/f36gpENbee — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2022

Who will prevail Monday night in Chase Center?