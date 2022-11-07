 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/7/22: How will the Warriors bounce back after their ‘road trip from hell’?

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

Although the Golden State Warriors finally return home tonight against the Sacramento Kings, they do so under disappointing circumstances after going winless during last week’s five-game road trip. They are now 0-6 on the road this season and have an overall record of 3-7 — bad enough for the third-worst record in the Western Conference and fifth-worst in the NBA.

It’s still early, as only about an eighth of the season has passed, however, the struggles that the team is going through on a game-by-game basis needs to be addressed. Several members of the Warriors spoke about these struggles which were detailed in an article by Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Via ESPN:

During the road trip, forward Draymond Green said the Warriors couldn’t fix all their problems right now and needed to zero in on the ones costing them games. Kerr reiterated that Sunday, saying boxing out and fouling were the two biggest areas of concern and that they would be emphasized during practice this week.

The Warriors rank 25th in the NBA in points per shot allowed in transition and 23rd in field goal percentage allowed in transition, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Last season, they allowed the lowest field goal percentage in transition.

Golden State is also 24th in defensive rebounding — a category in which it ranked sixth last year.

“We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency,” Thompson said. “We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It’s time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we’re used to. I fully expect us to do that.”

On Sunday during his media availability, head coach Steve Kerr discussed the upcoming changes to his rotation – the most significant being the inclusion of second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga as well as the patience he will continue to show for third-year center James Wiseman.

