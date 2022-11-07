The Golden State Warriors are trying to get back in the win column tonight, and they’ll do so by facing one of the few teams they’ve beaten this year: the Sacramento Kings. And yes, just to throw you off I decided to make the picture for this article Donte DiVincenzo — one of just two Warriors on the injury report — while wearing a Kings jersey. And playing against the Warriors. Because why not?

Anyway, it’s a very, very modest injury report for the two NorCal teams as they face for the second time on a gloomy November day. Let’s jump into what little info we have.

Warriors

Out — Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain)

DiVincenzo hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring the first time the Warriors played the Kings, back on October 23. But there’s good news! The high-flying guard is nearing a return. The Dubs have three consecutive off days between tonight’s game and Friday’s showdown with the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, and they’re hoping that DiVincenzo will be ready for that game.

It will be great to see DiVincenzo back on the court for the Dubs. He has so much to offer this team, but struggled in his limited minutes before suffering an injury.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Iguodala still hasn’t started scrimmaging, so he’s at least a little bit away from getting into a game, but he did reveal that he has a date in mind for his return. Will we find out that date anytime soon? His cryptic tweets say ... shrug.

Kings

Nobody! As of the league’s 11:30 a.m. PT update, the Kings had nobody listed on the injury report. No “outs,” no “questionables,” and no “probables.” A healthy team. What a rarity.