How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors will return to the Chase Center on Monday night to play against the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 7PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are currently on a five-game losing streak after going winless during last week’s road trip. Their latest game was a 114-105 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday night. On the other hand, the Kings currently have a 3-5 record on the season after winning their last game on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, 126-123.

Golden State currently has a six-game winning streak against Sacramento. The two teams played each other earlier in the season on Oct. 23, 2022 – a matchup the Warriors won by a score of 130-125.

The Warriors will likely have their full complement of starters tonight after resting them during last Friday’s game. The starting lineup has been elite whenever on the court, but problems usually arise as soon as the second unit becomes involved. However, without the starters on Friday, the Warriors’ young core performed admirably but were unable to secure the win.

Hopefully, they can carryover the effort from Friday’s game and turn that into a win tonight against the Kings as they look to bust their five-game losing streak.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Regular Season Game #11

Who: Golden State Warriors (3 - 7) vs. Sacramento Kings (3 - 5)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)