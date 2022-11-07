Player grades: Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night. Or perhaps, more accurately, Steph Curry beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, in spite of the best efforts of the Golden State Warriors.

Yes. That seems more fitting.

Now let’s grade the players, weighting for our expectations of each. A “B” grade represents the average performance that we can expect from that player.

Note: League-average true-shooting percentage (TS) entering Monday’s games was 56.9%.

Draymond Green

36 minutes, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 foul, 4-for-7 shooting, 3-for-5 free throws, 59.8% TS, +19

Dray helped set the tempo with eight first-quarter points, during which time he was aggressive in all the right ways. I remain incredibly excited about his offensive resurgence.

He also played some very strong defense in this game, and did a good job of converting it into offensive opportunities.

But the Dubs were almost done in by their offensive sloppiness, and Green’s five turnovers were a big part of that. His playmaking was on display in this game, but he also made some uncharacteristically poor decisions with the ball in his hands.

Grade: B

Andrew Wiggins

40 minutes, 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 4 turnovers, 2 fouls, 10-for-17 shooting, 4-for-8 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 69.9% TS, +16

I didn’t like Wiggins’ offense early. It was a little stagnant, and he settled for some contested jumpers without keeping the ball movement. And he got in on the sloppy fun with some awful turnovers.

But other than that? Exquisite. Wiggins made big shot after big shot down the stretch, and consistently beat the Kings down the court in transition. He rebounded well from the perimeter, which is important against Sacramento, and buckled down on defense.

Big time from Wiggs ☔️ pic.twitter.com/7TWhrmLAX7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2022

A great game from Wiggs.

Grade: A-

Kevon Looney

21 minutes, 2 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4 fouls, 1-for-4 shooting, 25.0% TS, +8

The Warriors will happily take a slow scoring night for Looney when it comes with 13 rebounds and four assists in just 21 minutes.

Still, if you’re Looney, you’re probably a little concerned with some of the developments from the game. He was benched to start the second half, which wasn’t an indictment of him, but merely a move to try and get Draymond at the 5. It worked, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Steve Kerr go back to that more going forward.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Steph Curry

38 minutes, 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 fouls, 17-for-24 shooting, 7-for-12 threes, 6-for-7 free throws, 86.8% TS, +20

I don’t know what to say about Curry. This was one of the best games of his career, which was a fun little Monday treat. Wanna know how special his performance was?

Here you go:

Steph Curry's line of 47, 8, and 8, with 0 turnovers, had never before been accomplished in NBA history — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 8, 2022

Prior to tonight, no NBA player had ever had 45, 5, 5, and 0 turnovers, with 76% or better true-shooting



Curry had 47, 8, 8, and 0 turnovers, with 86.8% true-shooting — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 8, 2022

By true shooting, it was the fourth most efficient game of 47 or more points in NBA history.

There’s no reason to go further in depth. He razzled. He dazzled. He beat defenders in every which way and played to the crowd as he did.

Final frame meant it was 30's time to shine.@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/Qo8v0vSVGK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2022

This team would be beyond lost without him.

Grade: A+/unreal/inevitable

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points, assists, and plus/minus.

Klay Thompson

38 minutes, 16 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 4 fouls, 6-for-18 shooting, 3-for-10 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 42.4% TS, +10

The important part of Klay’s game on Monday was the first stat: 38 minutes. Steve Kerr was open about being willing to push players more tonight, since they have three straight off days before playing on Friday, but I still wasn’t prepared for Thompson to play 38 minutes.

It seems as though the minutes restriction is gone.

It’s also worth noting that, as was the case in the playoffs last year, the Warriors still trust Klay. He had another rough game. His turnovers were totally indefensible, his shot was pretty flat, and his defense was so-so. He still played 38 minutes, and he was still on the court in the closing minutes.

fake a shot

make a shot



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KV9xcP8Ewn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2022

The reality is, between Klay’s gravity, his chemistry with Curry and Green, and his knowledge of the Warriors system, the team still functions so much better when he’s on the court.

Even when he’s not playing very well.

Grade: C-

Jonathan Kuminga

9 minutes, 5 points, 2-for-5 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 42.5% TS, -17

Fans were excited for Kuminga to re-enter the rotation after his strong showing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. But he poured a little bit of cold water on that with this game.

Kuminga entered early, and fell into some old habits from last year, with a pair of threes that he settled for, instead of driving. He eventually got aggressive on a few plays, and it panned out.

Other than those plays, Kuminga’s offense was somewhere between bland and stagnant, and his defense was poor. He has too much athleticism to be making such a tiny impact on defense, on the glass, and in transition.

Grade: D+

Anthony Lamb

16 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 fouls, 2-for-6 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 33.3% TS, -7

Lamb was the first big off the bench, helping absorb the minutes that JaMychal Green and James Wiseman used to play.

Truthfully I’m not really sure why he was on the court. He brought some good hustle, which is obviously good to see. But he was pretty scattered, chucked a few threes that suggest he thinks he’s a better shooter than he probably is, and didn’t make much of an impact.

Grade: C+

Ty Jerome

12 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 foul, 0-for-2 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 34.7% TS, -22

Jerome has been pretty good for the Warriors so far this year, but this was the type of performance that made you realize why he was available halfway through training camp for a camp contract, and why the Warriors only signed him to a two-way deal.

Grade: D-

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Jordan Poole

22 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 1-for-4 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 0-for-1 free throws, 22.5% TS, -11

Just an awful game from Poole in every way. Well, every way except one. There was one great part about his game.

JP arrived with a puppy pic.twitter.com/J1wcGji1Dw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

Otherwise it was a terrible day at the office. His offense was equal parts passive and sloppy. He didn’t do much of anything, nor did he look concerned with doing much of anything. He was careless with the basketball, and uninterested in defense.

I will say that Poole remains a great teammate and cheerleader, even in games where he’s struggling, and that’s a great thing from a young, budding star.

But yikes.

Grade: F

Moses Moody

9 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 fouls, 1-for-1 shooting, 100.0% TS, -1

Moody was out of the rotation when the game started, but got a chance in the second and third quarters due to the rest of the bench rotation being so bad.

And he did what we’ve come to expect of him, which is to say he played solidly but without really doing anything noticeable or of interest.

Grade: B-

Monday’s DNPs: JaMychal Green, James Wiseman

Monday’s inactives: Donte DiVincenzo, Andre Iguodala