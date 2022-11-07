Podcast: Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors are, thankfully winners once more. A narrow victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night got the Dubs back on track, albeit with a scare.

There was a lot to talk about. Jonathan Kuminga returned to the rotation, while JaMychal Green and James Wiseman were pushed out of it. Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome continued to get minutes, while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole continued to struggle.

But most importantly? Steph Curry went utterly ballistic, with one of the greatest games of his career ... and a stat line that had never before been achieved in NBA history.

So here's my podcast recap of the action.

Here are the final stats from the team’s 116-113 win.

Steph Curry: 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists +20

Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block +16

Klay Thompson: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, +10

Draymond Green: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, +19

Jonathan Kuminga: 5 points, -17

Anthony Lamb: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, -7

Kevon Looney: 2 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, +8

Moses Moody: 2 points, 1 rebound, -1

Jordan Poole: 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, -11

Ty Jerome: 2 points, 1 assist, -22

Team field goal percentage: 50.0%

Team three-point field goal percentage: 36.8%

Team free throw percentage: 66.7%

Team assists: 28

Team turnovers: 15

Rebounding battle: won 48-43