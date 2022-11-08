 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/8/22: Stephen Curry saves the day, Warriors snap their five-game losing streak

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

Eleven days have gone by since the Golden State Warriors last won a game, but that finally changed Monday night after a thrilling 116-113 comeback victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry was a superstar of epic proportions, finishing the game with an absurd stat-line of 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and ZERO TURNOVERS in 38 minutes of play. Curry shined brightest when the Warriors needed him the most with 17 points in the fourth quarter on 6-of-8 shooting from the field including 2-of-3 from the three-point line.

His performance left the team and basketball fans everywhere in awe of his greatness.

Having finally snapped their five-game losing streak, the Warriors will now have three full days of rest before their next game on Friday.

