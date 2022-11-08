Good Morning Dub Nation,
Eleven days have gone by since the Golden State Warriors last won a game, but that finally changed Monday night after a thrilling 116-113 comeback victory against the Sacramento Kings.
Stephen Curry was a superstar of epic proportions, finishing the game with an absurd stat-line of 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and ZERO TURNOVERS in 38 minutes of play. Curry shined brightest when the Warriors needed him the most with 17 points in the fourth quarter on 6-of-8 shooting from the field including 2-of-3 from the three-point line.
His performance left the team and basketball fans everywhere in awe of his greatness.
"Steph was just breathtaking... he's obviously one of the greatest players of all-time"— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2022
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's 47-point eruption pic.twitter.com/zS2AqLJ8i4
"He just wasn't going to allow us to lose."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022
Steph's performance tonight reminded Draymond of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/2fA7U8211r
Prior to tonight, no NBA player had ever had 45, 5, 5, and 0 turnovers, with 76% or better true-shooting— Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 8, 2022
Curry had 47, 8, 8, and 0 turnovers, with 86.8% true-shooting
Having finally snapped their five-game losing streak, the Warriors will now have three full days of rest before their next game on Friday.
Here are the rest of today's stories:
