The Golden State Warriors are getting a little bit healthier, and taking advantage of a slow week, and three straight off days. When they return to Chase Center on Friday, to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (one of the hottest teams in the NBA), they’ll have some reinforcements, as guard Donte DiVincenzo is expected to return.

DiVincenzo scrimmaged with the Dubs on Wednesday, and apparently it went well.

Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today, expected to be good to go for Friday’s game, coming off his hamstring injury. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 9, 2022

DiVincenzo, an offseason signing, hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring against the Sacramento Kings on October 23 in the Warriors third game of the season. He’s been sidelined for eight straight games, with the Warriors winning just twice in his absence.

Through 11 games, Golden State has had arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA, and the worst bench. Getting DiVincenzo back has the potential to dramatically help the second unit on both ends of the court. And he sounds ready to do that.

“We need to take the energy to another level,” DiVincenzo told reporters on Wednesday, when discussing the role of the second unit. “Not just hold what the starters — ‘cause we’re getting off to good starts. We’ve got to take it to a whole other level, so when they come back in they can just blow it open. And we’re not doing that right now. The energy, I think, if you could somehow put a plus/minus on energy, that’s what is the real thing for me. So my focus coming in on Friday is to have a plus/minus in the energy, and be really high on that end.”

DiVincenzo also made it clear that he views getting Jordan Poole going as part of his job.

Donte on his return potentially helping JP: “My energy, my defense…playing with JP and trying to get him back to where he was, busting my ass last year and doing the same thing. I want his mind completely free and just out there open.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 9, 2022

Safe to say that if DiVincenzo’s return gives the Warriors a hyper-athletic, high-quality two-way role player, and brings back the 2021-22 Poole, then the Dubs should be in much, much better shape come Friday.