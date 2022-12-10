How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics tip-off primetime Saturday night basketball with a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are still searching for consistency this season. They moved to 13-13 after a last-second collapse against the Utah Jazz led to another disappointing 124-123 loss. Meanwhile, the Celtics have started the season out on fire as their 21-5 record is the best in the NBA. They travel to the Bay Area after a dominating 125-98 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

The last time these two teams played was during the 2021-22 NBA Finals. It wasn’t looking good for Golden State early on, as Boston got off to a 2-1 series lead. However, everything changed when Stephen Curry stepped foot on the court for Game 4 and played, arguably, the best game of his career.

The Warriors would go on to win the next two games and clinched their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

Tonight’s matchup will be a different story though. Expect the Celtics to use that crushing series loss as motivation and come out determined to avenge themselves. Jayson Tatum and Jaylon Brown are playing as the top duo in the league right now and will be a handful for a Warriors team playing without their best perimeter defender in Andrew Wiggins.

Despite all of this, expect the Warriors to play with urgency too as they look to remind everyone why they were the last team standing just a year ago. All things considered, the Chase Center should be ready for a playoff-like atmosphere in what is expected to be a very entertaining matchup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin

Regular Season Game #27

Who: Golden State Warriors (13 - 13) vs. Boston Celtics (21 - 5)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)