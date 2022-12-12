Good Morning Dub Nation,
It was a fantastic weekend to be a fan of the Golden State Warriors. The two days were highlighted by the team’s biggest win of the season as they beat the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch by a score of 123-107.
The Splash Brothers lived up to their reputation on Saturday night, combining to score 66 points, which included 10 made three-pointers. Stephen Curry was the team’s second-highest scorer with 32 points while chipping in seven assists and six rebounds. Curry and the Warriors made a statement to the rest of the league, as he drained one demoralizing deep three after another against who many considered to be the best team in the NBA.
“These games obviously matter in terms of letting other championship-caliber teams know you’re a force to be reckoned with.”— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022
Steph explains why games like tonight matter in the long run pic.twitter.com/EzfuR0jcjD
The highest scorer of the night was Klay Thompson who made up for his disappointing game against the Utah Jazz by leading both teams with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Thompson played with a quickness that hasn’t been there so far this season, as he showed off his off-ball prowess while also playing excellent defense on Boston’s Jayson Tatum to start the game. Thompson says he looks forward to carrying the momentum of this game with him on the Warriors upcoming road trip.
Klay is ready to hit the road pic.twitter.com/3N4LtlU8fS— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022
In other news, the Santa Cruz Warriors won their game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, 122-111. James Wiseman had his best performance of the G-League with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 11-13 shooting from the field. He finished the night as a plus-2 in the box score. He showed great overall energy highlighted by his activity on the boards and this thunderous dunk.
END Q3 #SeaDubs 95 | Blue 83@BigTicket_JW throwin' it down!— Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) December 11, 2022
Presented by @MRC_360 pic.twitter.com/sZwaPZcD7W
Wiseman working the glass pic.twitter.com/Ai8boOjLTn— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022
The Warriors will now embark on a six-game road trip before returning to the Chase Center on Christmas Day. Hopefully, the success of this weekend will carry over into the next coming games as they look to finally overcome the road woes that have plagued them this season.
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- The Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch was a battle of defensive schemes and coverages
- Warriors emerge victorious from Finals rematch against Celtics
- Andrew Wiggins remains out vs. Celtics
- Steph Curry wins Sportsperson of the Year
- Warriors send James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins back to the G-League
Other Warriors News:
- James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. light up box score in Sea Dubs’ win (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Warriors get big performance from Klay Thompson in a statement win over the Celtics (The Athletic)
- Why Warriors’ eye-opening win vs. Celtics comes at perfect time (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Sources: Warriors’ Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal (ESPN)
- How Jordan Poole’s past is helping him forge the Warriors’ future (Yahoo Sports)
NBA News:
- NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor (Bleacher Report)
- Film review with Alex Caruso: The Bulls guard explains how he draws so many illegal screens (CHGO)
- Zion Williamson owes zero apologies for powering Pelicans to 128-117 victory over Suns (SB Nation)
- Darvin Ham survived the streets, a stray bullet and intense grief to coach the Lakers (LA Times)
- Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79 (ESPN)
Loading comments...