Good Morning Dub Nation,

It was a fantastic weekend to be a fan of the Golden State Warriors. The two days were highlighted by the team’s biggest win of the season as they beat the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch by a score of 123-107.

The Splash Brothers lived up to their reputation on Saturday night, combining to score 66 points, which included 10 made three-pointers. Stephen Curry was the team’s second-highest scorer with 32 points while chipping in seven assists and six rebounds. Curry and the Warriors made a statement to the rest of the league, as he drained one demoralizing deep three after another against who many considered to be the best team in the NBA.

“These games obviously matter in terms of letting other championship-caliber teams know you’re a force to be reckoned with.”



Steph explains why games like tonight matter in the long run pic.twitter.com/EzfuR0jcjD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

The highest scorer of the night was Klay Thompson who made up for his disappointing game against the Utah Jazz by leading both teams with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Thompson played with a quickness that hasn’t been there so far this season, as he showed off his off-ball prowess while also playing excellent defense on Boston’s Jayson Tatum to start the game. Thompson says he looks forward to carrying the momentum of this game with him on the Warriors upcoming road trip.

Klay is ready to hit the road pic.twitter.com/3N4LtlU8fS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

In other news, the Santa Cruz Warriors won their game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, 122-111. James Wiseman had his best performance of the G-League with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 11-13 shooting from the field. He finished the night as a plus-2 in the box score. He showed great overall energy highlighted by his activity on the boards and this thunderous dunk.

Wiseman working the glass pic.twitter.com/Ai8boOjLTn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

The Warriors will now embark on a six-game road trip before returning to the Chase Center on Christmas Day. Hopefully, the success of this weekend will carry over into the next coming games as they look to finally overcome the road woes that have plagued them this season.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: